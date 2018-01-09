Karl Lagerfeld signs denim license with Giada

Italian manufacturer Giada has confirmed that it has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Karl Lagerfeld for the production and distribution of Karl Lagerfeld Denim in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“The launch of Karl Lagerfeld Denim is an exciting, high-potential addition to our brand’s diverse product portfolio,” said Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld. “Giada is a leading producer and marketer of premium denim production, and we are fascinated by their love for product details.”

The initial term of the licensing agreement runs for 10 seasons, with the first collection featuring both men’s and women’s denim launching in spring 2019.

The Karl Lagerfeld Denim line will be fully-made in Italy, both firms confirmed, and will be positioned in the premium segment, offering a wide range of “iconic” denim looks including designs with luxurious finishes likes selvedge seams, lurex texture effects, unique coatings and embellishments. Styles will include skinny, girlfriend, boyfriend and biker fits.

Giada was founded in Italy in 1987 and manufactures 100 percent ‘made in Italy’ denim, as well as ready-to-wear and accessories collections for men and women. The firm is also the maker of premium denim line Jacob Cohen, it has held the license since 2004.

Commenting on the deal, Giada chief executive Franco Catania, said: “Our license agreement with Karl Lagerfeld is exciting for Giada. It represents an amazing opportunity for both companies.”