Katchin marketplace for jewellery and watches expands in Europe

Katchin, the marketplace created specifically for jewellery and watches, is expanded into Germany and France after a successful launch in the UK in January.

The marketplace, backed by the Fossil Group in partnership with technology company Mirakl, was launched to offer a new way to shop accessories by bringing together “the most sought-after names together in a one-stop-shop” alongside curated content and how-to-style guides.

The expansion into France and Germany is to capitalise on the growth within the jewellery and watches sector in Western Europe, which Euromonitor states is predicted to grow between 5 and 7 percent over the next year.

Shelly Gardner, general manager at Katchin, said in a statement: "Earlier this year, Katchin transformed the online shopping experience by launching the first-ever marketplace created specifically for jewellery and watches in the UK.

“Capitalising on the success of our first market launch, I’m excited to formally announce our expansion into Germany and France. With this launch, accessory fans across all three countries can rely on Katchin to help them find the accessories that speak to them - no matter their style.”

Katchin curates both well-established and up-and-coming names, and in the four months since its inception, it has onboarded brands, including Roberto Cavalli and Sif Jakobs, adding to its established brands, such as Diesel and Issey Miyake. The platform now offers close to 80 brands to consumers across the UK.

Following its expansion across Europe, Katchin added that it has set sights on reaching accessory fans globally, with future growth planned in North America in 2024.