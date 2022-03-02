Kate Hudson and Rachel Zoe invest in Oscar Massin

Actress Kate Hudson and stylist Rachel Zoe have invested in French fine jewellery house Oscar Massin, which uses sustainable, traceable recycled 18k gold and man-made diamonds in its collections.

Luximpact, the Paris-based investment firm that is reviving Oscar Massin, said that Hudson and Zoe, through her Rachel Zoe Ventures’ latest investment vehicle The Access Fund, would join its list of investors, and work with the jeweller to promote its sustainability and ethical practices.

Commenting on becoming an investor, Hudson said in a statement: “Investing in companies that share my values is always first and foremost. Oscar Massin has a vision that resonates with me. They have a meaningful purpose and believe in true transparency. I appreciate the integrity of the art, as well as their commitment to an ethically-driven product, and the jewellery is absolutely gorgeous.”

Luximpact to revive heritage jewellery brand Oscar Massin

The 19th-century jeweller’s revival is being led by Luximpact’s co-founder Frederic de Narp, former global chief executive of Harry Winston, who has been named chief executive of Oscar Massin. He will work alongside creative director Sandrine de Laage and chairwoman Coralie de Fontenay, both formerly of Harry Winston and Cartier.

Zoe added: “The Oscar Massin collection truly resonates with me not only for how extraordinarily beautiful the collection is, but because of their disruptive approach to the world of fine jewellery utilizing carbon-neutral diamonds and recycled gold.

“Most often, the brands that achieve success launch with the mission to evolve their industries and Frederic de Narp, whom I have had the privilege of collaborating with throughout my career, is doing just that. I am beyond excited and honoured to join Frederic and be part of the Oscar Massin journey toward sustainable luxury.”

The relaunch of the heritage jeweller is with a focus on sustainability, with all its collections set to use only fully traceable, 100 percent climate-neutral Latitude diamonds in settings of fully recycled gold and platinum. Oscar Massin notes that all stones it uses will be “as grown,” meaning they have no post-growth enhancements, resulting in the highest, type IIa purity level, which is present in only 1-2 percent of diamonds across the globe, and both physically and chemically identical to their mined counterparts.