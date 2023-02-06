Kate Spade New York launches resale programme with ThredUp

Kate Spade New York has joined the string of premium brands integrating ThredUp’s resale offering, with the launch of a ‘Pre-Loved’ programme that allows customers to shop secondhand items from the label.

Via a dedicated ThredUp site, customers can both shop and resell select fashion items from any eligible brand, in exchange for Kate Spade shopping credit.

The initiative is supported by ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service (RaaS), which allows brands to plug the firm’s proprietary operating platform to deliver a customised resale experience.

To participate, customers can generate a prepaid shipping label from the site, fill a shippable box with women’s or kid’s items and ship it to ThredUp to receive shopping credit that can be redeemed online or in-store.

In a release, Kate Spade New York CEO and brand president, Liz Fraser, said: “At Kate Spade New York, we are on a journey to driving progress by giving our products a second life and contributing to meaningful change.

“We continue to identify ways that our brand can show up for our community and help minimise our footprint on the planet. We are thrilled to partner with ThredUp, a company that shares our values, to work towards a more responsible future.”