Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to join Wolverine Worldwide’s board of directors

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has appointed Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to its board of directors, effective May 5, 2021. Wilson-Thompson, 63, the company said, brings to the boardroom a wealth of global retail experience in senior executive roles, along with a combined 14 years as a director for three public companies.

“Kathleen brings a breadth of experiences to our Company, and her proven record of leading large global companies through complex and challenging environments will be instrumental in helping to drive Wolverine Worldwide’s global growth agenda,” said Blake W. Krueger, chairman and chief executive officer of Wolverine Worldwide.

Wilson-Thompson currently serves on the board of directors at Tesla, Inc. Earlier this year, she retired as executive vice president and global chief human resources officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, a global retail pharmacy, health and wellness destination.

Prior to joining Walgreens, Wilson-Thompson held several positions of increasing responsibility in the operations and legal departments at Kellogg Company, culminating as senior vice president of global human resources.

“Wolverine Worldwide’s strong leadership position and aggressive growth agenda in the global footwear and apparel industry makes it an exciting time to join the company,” added Wilson-Thompson.

Wilson-Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and both a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws from Wayne State University. She also serves on the board of directors for the Alumni Association of the University of Michigan.