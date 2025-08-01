Katjes acquires majority stake in Bogner

In a significant development for the German fashion industry, Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, the investment arm of the confectionery company, has acquired a 60 percent majority stake in Munich-based clothing supplier, Bogner. The announcement, made by Bogner on Friday, confirms that the Bogner family will retain a 40 percent share in the company for the long term. This strategic partnership is expected to leverage a strong capital structure to drive future growth for the brand.

"Katjes International's investment is a milestone for the future of our Bogner and Fire+Ice brands," said Bogner CEO, Daniel Hiendlmeier, who has been at the helm for just over one year. "Katjes International shares our vision of innovation and brand management and brings a deep understanding of our identity. This investment opens up great opportunities for the brand, our employees and partners."

Even after the investment from Katjes, Bogner will maintain its legal and organizational independence, with its headquarters remaining in Munich.

In the 2023/24 financial year, the company achieved revenue growth os 7 percent year-over-year to 187.6 million euros. Bogner also made significant progress in its operating profit during this period.

"This transaction strengthens our capital base and creates an excellent foundation to drive our international growth and expand global customer loyalty," added Bogner's chief financial officer, Frank Wiesner. "This step confirms the appeal of the Bogner brand and the success of our strategy in recent years."

Katjes International invests in various brands, particularly in the consumer goods sector. The company includes confectionery suppliers Sperlari, Piasten and Harlekijntjes. With Bogner, the company is now expanding its portfolio to include the luxury goods segment, explained Tobias Bachmüller, managing partner of Katjes International.

"With our successes in the personal care sector – with Bübchen, Theramed and Shirin Beauty – we have proven that we can profitably develop brands outside of our original business," said Bachmüller. "The further development of brands in the consumer goods segment in Europe is our strength and is in line with our long-term strategy. With Bogner, we are expanding our brand portfolio to include the luxury goods segment, thus further enhancing it."