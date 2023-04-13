Keds unveils updated brand identity

Footwear label Keds has unveiled a refreshed brand image, including an updated logo, as part of its new vision designed to “create a space where everyone is celebrated for their unique identity”.

The logo will debut in a new blue hue, and will be launched alongside an updated brand platform to support the brand’s vision.

The platform itself is centred around self-expression, a press release noted, offering up a modernised brand messaging that aims to express Keds’ core values of optimism, inclusion, authenticity and play.

To celebrate the new vision, Keds is also launching a four-piece collection with looks that have reworked a range of the brand’s classic sneaker styles, including its Keds Champion silhouette.

Speaking on the update, Kathleen Sullivan, senior director of marketing, said: "The brand refresh is rooted in Keds' rich history.

“Since its beginning over a century ago, Keds has championed the freedom of individual expression; creating accessible, comfortable, fashionable footwear that offers a blank canvas (both figuratively and literally) for wearers to experiment with style and self-expression.

"Our new platform carries on our legacy of being advocates for self-expression with a promise to help you unlock your unique style, but what's particularly special about it is the focus on optimism, play, and inclusivity.

“The idea of self-expression through style isn't new to the footwear world, but with Keds it's all about the joy – the joy of stepping into something that feels just right."