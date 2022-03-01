Keen donates to the crisis in Ukraine

Family-owned footwear brand Keen has donated 50,000 euros in cash and products to support Ukrainian refugees at the Poland, Slovakia and Hungary borders.

In a statement, Keen said that it “stands with the people of Ukraine in the face of human disaster,” and that its thoughts were with the people and families whose lives are being affected by the crisis.

Keen is donating funds to the Red Cross and Global Giving to provide immediate support to local organisations, as well as teaming up with local distributors in Poland and the Czech Republic, to support Ukrainian refugees with footwear and other essentials.

Currently, more than half a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia began its invasion last week, the head of the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Monday.

Keen is also working alongside the European Outdoor Group to call on other outdoor companies to join them to support those affected by this conflict. Support can include cash as well as essential items like clothing, food, personal hygiene products and bedding to distribute to refugees displaced by the fighting in Ukraine.