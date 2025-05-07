Keen will not implement any tariff-related price increases in 2025

US footwear brand Keen, known for its outdoor shoes, has stated it will not implement any tariff-related price increases for the remainder of 2025.

In a statement, the family-owned company said that in these unprecedented times, it has been “monitoring the landscape and listening to its partners, fans, and community,” and is dedicating itself to “lessening the impact in the areas it can control”.

Rory Fuerst, founder and chief executive of Keen, wrote in an official letter to all its partners: “We believe it’s our responsibility to support our retail partners and fans through this period of uncertainty. By holding our prices steady, we aim to help you maintain strong consumer relationships and continue delivering the value and quality people expect from Keen.

“We recognise this is not a simple or easy choice in today’s climate — but it’s the right one.”

Keen campaign Credits: Keen

Keen said it continues to stand by a core belief, which is that “when things get tough, you show up for the people who matter most”.

It also explained that because its company is backed by a diversified supply chain, including owned manufacturing with a factory in the US, and proactive planning, it was “fortunate to be in a position to absorb these impacts without passing them on to its community”.

Keen’s commitment to absorbing any tariff-related increases comes off the back of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), which represents Nike, Adidas, and Skechers, that stated the tariffs pose an "existential threat" to the footwear sector. It said that the tariffs could close footwear businesses, threaten jobs, lead to shortages for American consumers, and increase prices.