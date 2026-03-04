Kering creates 'industry' and 'client' divisions to boost brand growth

French luxury giant Kering, currently undergoing a major transformation, announced on Monday the creation of two new divisions. These are designed to enhance its operational efficiency and support the growth of its brands, including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga.

“The relevant teams within the houses will report functionally to these two new centres of excellence,” Kering explained in a statement.

We are clarifying organisation

The newly created “industry” division is intended to improve the efficiency of the group's and its houses' production systems. This will be achieved by integrating purchasing; production; supply chain management; quality; and research and development, the group highlighted.

The “client” division is set to provide “common solutions to implement the group's strategy” across the entire value chain and all client-related functions, including pricing, product, and data.

“With these new centres of excellence, we are clarifying the organisation, connecting teams, and ensuring group-wide efficiency to empower our houses to move faster and further,” stated De Meo, the group's chief executive officer, as quoted in the statement.

Kering, whose net profit fell by a factor of more than ten in 2025, has been undergoing a restructuring since the arrival in September of former Renault head Luca de Meo. The internal reorganisation involves simplifying the group's structure, reorganising certain functions, and creating synergies between brands.

The luxury group is continuing to expand its recruitment. It has appointed Stéphane Noël as industrial director, effective April 1. Noël is an engineer who has previously worked for automotive supplier OPmobility and automotive equipment manufacturer Forvia.

Italian national Carlo Mocci will become director of the client division at the beginning of May. He has held several positions at Amazon in Europe and Japan before working at Deliveroo.

Both will join Kering's executive committee. The group has also recruited Fedele Usai as marketing director, with immediate effect. Usai has been the deputy director of Dolce & Gabbana since 2023. This is a position that did not previously exist in this capacity.