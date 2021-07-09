Kering Eyewear acquires Danish eyewear brand Lindberg

Kering Eyewear has acquired 100 percent share capital of Lindberg, a luxury Danish eyewear brand.

Commenting on the acquisition, Roberto Vedovotto, president and CEO of Kering Eyewear, said: “I have the highest respect and admiration for what Henrik Lindberg and his family have built over the past 35 years. Lindberg is the absolute luxury eyewear and it will come as a perfect complement to the brand portfolio that Kering Eyewear has been assembling since 2014.”

Founded in 1969 in Denmark by optician Poul-Jørn Lindberg and his wife as an optical store and turned into a multinational company by their son Henrik, Lindberg is a high-end manufacturer of design-oriented, lightweight, and customizable optical frames with a specialization in titanium.

The company said in a statement that the acquisition is an important milestone in the successful expansion of Kering Eyewear and perfectly fits with its development strategy.

Since its start in 2014, Kering Eyewear has built an innovative business model that enabled the company to reach 600 million euros in wholesale external revenues pre-Covid. The company added that this acquisition will further reinforce Kering Eyewear as the most relevant player in the luxury eyewear market segment.

“Kering and Lindberg share a common philosophy that design is ultimately about taking eyewear to an even higher level. That is why the Lindberg family are extremely happy to be able to pass the torch on to Kering Eyewear,” added Henrik Lindberg, founder and CEO of Lindberg.