Kering launches dedicated jewellery division to accelerate growth

Luxury conglomerate Kering has created a dedicated jewellery division, Kering Jewellery, bringing together the Houses Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, and Qeelin, as well as the group’s industrial capabilities, including the Raselli Franco Group, as it looks to create a new structure designed to accelerate the growth of its jewellery business.

The French luxury group has appointed Jean-Marc Duplaix chief executive officer of the new division, effective immediately, alongside his ongoing responsibilities as group chief operating officer, including finance, M&A, investor relations, real estate, digital, and the general secretariat.

As CEO of Kering Jewellery, all the CEOs of the jewellery houses will report to him.

“Kering Jewellery will operate as an integrated platform designed to support the growth of the houses, building on their creative identities and the development of their iconic and high jewellery collections. This structure will also enable the group to capitalise on new opportunities in this category, including for its fashion and leather goods houses,” Kering said in a statement.

Luca de Meo, chief executive officer of Kering, said: “With Kering Jewellery, we are giving the group a powerful and cohesive platform capable of supporting our Houses’ ambitions in an area of expertise where creativity and excellence are inseparable.

“I am delighted with the appointment of Jean-Marc: his experience will be instrumental in unlocking the group’s full potential in jewellery.”