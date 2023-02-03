Kering names new CEO of Kering Beauté

Luxury conglomerate Kering has announced the appointment of Raffaella Cornaggia as CEO of Kering Beauté.

In the role, Cornaggia has been tasked with developing an expertise in the beauty category for Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Pomellato and Qeelin.

Reporting to the group managing director of Kering, Jean-François Palus, she will be supported by a team of seasoned professionals.

Kering said the creation of Beauté will support the brands in developing in this sector, which comes as “a natural extension of their universe”, a press release read.

The group added that it believes it can create value for both itself and the houses, creating an identity that remains consistent with their strategies and positioning.

Speaking on the appointment, Palus said: “I am delighted to welcome Raffaella Cornaggia, who brings us considerable experience in a segment that we see as strategically important for our houses.

“We are building this new area of expertise within our group to ensure that our brands can fulfil their potential in this category.”

Cornaggia joins Kering from Estée Lauder Companies, where she has served in a range of leadership roles since becoming a part of the group in 2008.

Initially appointed to lead the marketing for Estée Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty, Cornaggia went on to serve as senior director, brand development for both brands and later was promoted to vice president and general manager for Mac Cosmetics, Asia.

Her most recent position was that of international senior vice president and general manager for Estée Lauder and Aerin, for which she was responsible for the duo’s global business outside of the US and Canada.