Kering reinforces ban on angora following PETA pressure

Luxury group Kering is believed to be re-banning angora and rabbit felt across its brands after heightened pressure from the animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The conglomerate – owner of the likes of Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent – confirmed to PETA, which is a shareholder in the group, that its “implementation of the no-fur ban has been explicitly reinforced internally to ensure that no rabbit hair or skin is used by our brands”.

The move comes after Gucci sparked outrage and heated discussions online when it opted to sell rabbit felt hats this year, despite the brand adopting a fur ban in 2017 and later recommitting in 2021.

Pressure from PETA was further intensified following an investigation into Chinese rabbit farms by its Asian subsidiary.

The organisation visited nearly a dozen of these locations, which PETA said are the source for 90 percent of the world’s angora, and uncovered extreme violence against the rabbits and major animal rights issues.

In a statement to FashionUnited, PETA UK’s vice president of corporate projects, Yvonne Taylor, further emphasised the alleged abuse, and added: “We applaud Kering’s compassionate decision and urge the last remaining brands that still sell angora to follow its lead.”

The company joins a growing list of brands and retailers, including Burberry, Chloé and Calvin Klein, turning away from such animal-based products in light of increased demand for consumers.