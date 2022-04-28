Kering signs charter to hire young people, vulnerable individuals and people with disabilities

Kering has signed a charter with the French Ministry of Labour, Employment and Integration to hire and integrate young people, vulnerable individuals and people with disabilities at its businesses.

In a press release Kering said the charter is a part of its long-standing commitment to remain an employer of choice by promoting diversity and inclusion at all levels of its organization.

“We are delighted to sign this charter in partnership with the French Labor Ministry in order to strengthen our workforce integration policy, which is directed in particular towards young, vulnerable and disabled people. At Kering, we are working to achieve ever greater diversity in terms of the talent we recruit, and we support each of them right the way through their careers. This charter should help us go even further with these efforts,” said Béatrice Lazat, Chief People Officer at Kering.

Focus on young people

The partnership will see Kering commit to recruiting young people on permanent and fixed-term contracts, paying particular attention to those from disadvantaged urban areas and with disabilities.

The Group is also committed to recruiting young people on work-study programs across all of its occupations and offering internships to those from disadvantaged urban areas and with disabilities.

Kering said it is further committed to supporting young people from middle schools, high schools and universities by assigning them mentors, i.e. volunteer employees at all levels of responsibility.

As part of its efforts, the Group will organize awareness-raising round-table discussions and training workshops in collaboration with specialist associations. For example, Kering is leading a mentoring project with several universities based in the Ile-de-France region.