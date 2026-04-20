Kering's strategic plan raises union concerns over job security
Following the strategic plan announced by Kering in Florence on April 16, unions are expressing concern about the future of jobs and have requested a meeting with CEO, Luca de Meo.
In a statement today, the national secretariats of Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl and Uiltec Uil acknowledged the important statements made to shareholders. However, they expressed concerns about the potential employment impact of the proposed plans. These concerns relate to both the group's internal operations and its associated supply chains, particularly given the existing difficult situation at Alexander McQueen. Last March, Alexander McQueen initiated redundancy proceedings for 54 employees in Italy.
Furthermore, the unions stated they hope to "meet again soon with the chief executive officer of the Kering Group, Luca de Meo, in the hope of gaining clarity on the industrial plans that will affect all the group's brands and, consequently, all connected districts and production chains in the coming months".
FashionUnited has contacted Kering for a comment on today's statement from the unions.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH