Kevin Hart partners with Authentic for global brand expansion

Comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart has entered into a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) to co-own and scale his personal brand globally. Under the terms of the agreement announced Tuesday, Hart will become a shareholder in Authentic, a move that aligns him with fellow high-profile partners like David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal.

The deal positions the Kevin Hart brand within Authentic’s extensive lifestyle and entertainment platform, which generates 32 billion dollars in annual retail sales and manages over 50 iconic brands. The partnership aims to expand Hart’s reach into new verticals and geographic markets, leveraging Authentic’s infrastructure to build a "long-term business" and "brand legacy".

"This partnership is about acceleration, growth and diversification," Hart said in a statement. "Joining Authentic gives me the platform and global infrastructure to take my brand to the next level."

Authentic CEO Jamie Salter emphasized that Hart’s creative vision and cultural impact make him a "dynamic" addition to the group's roster.

Hart already maintains a diverse business portfolio, including Hartbeat (a multi-platform media company), HartBeat Ventures, and founding stakes in Gran Coramino tequila and VitaHustle wellness. By integrating with Authentic, these ventures gain access to a network of nearly 2,000 licensing partners worldwide.

The move reflects Authentic’s broader strategy of acquiring and managing intellectual property (IP) that sits at the intersection of culture and commerce. By adding Hart to a portfolio that includes Reebok, Champion, and the estates of Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe, Authentic continues to solidify its position as a dominant force in the global IP market.

For Hart, the equity stake in Authentic represents a shift from traditional celebrity endorsements to significant brand ownership. He noted that becoming a shareholder allows him to "co-own some of the most recognizable IP of all time" while ensuring his own name "lives on for generations".