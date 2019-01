Kewal Kiran reports Q3 net profits at Rs 12.68 cr

Kewal Kiran’s net sales were Rs 118.19 crores during the period ended December 31, 2018, as compared to Rs 157 crores during the period ended September 30, 2018. Net profit in Q3 was Rs 12.68 crores for the period ended December 31, 2018, as against Rs 33.57 crores for the period ended September 30, 2018. EPS was Rs 10.30 for the period ended December 31, 2018, as compared to Rs 27.24 for the period ended September 30, 2018. Net sales were Rs 118.19 crores during the period ended December 31, 2018, as compared to Rs 97.92 crores during the period ended December 31, 2017.

Kewal Kiran Clothing is a branded apparel manufacturer. The company designs, manufactures and markets branded jeans, semi-formal and casual wear for men and women. Kewal Kiran brands are: Killer, Easies, LawmanPg3, Integriti. These cater to the middle and upper middle segments. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Mumbai and has consumers in Asia, the Middle East and CIS.