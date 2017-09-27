Khadim India to float IPO

Footwear retailer Khadim India has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise an estimated Rs 550-650 crores through an initial public offering. The company had approached Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) with its draft red herring prospectus in July and received its 'observations', which is necessary for any company to launch their public offer.

Khadim India's initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,574,093 equity shares by the existing shareholders. Net proceeds from the issue would be utilised towards payment of loans and for general corporate purposes.

The buzz is, the company is expected to garner an estimated Rs 550-650 crore through the initial share-sale offer. The company was incorporated in 1981 and for several years it was involved in wholesaling and distribution of basic utility footwear. It entered into the retail business in 1993. Khadim as on March 31, 2017, it had 829 retail store outlets in 24 states.