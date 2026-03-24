Kickers, San Marina, Pataugas: Chaussea's vertical integration strategy

By acquiring Kickers the French retail giant Chaussea is making more than just an opportunistic purchase. The Lorraine-based group has secured a 50-year-old brand, confirming the emergence of a strategic 'distributor-operator' model. This model allows for the vertical integration of struggling assets, fully leveraging the power of its 650-store network.

This deal signifies a broader market shift. In a strained footwear market, historical balances are being reshaped. Licence holders and independent brands, weakened by outdated cost structures, are gradually losing ground to distributors capable of controlling the product, distribution and customer relationship.

Liquidation reveals sector's weaknesses

On March 18, 2026, the Rennes commercial court ordered the judicial liquidation of Groupe Royer, ending several years of gradual decline. Despite initiating a recovery procedure in autumn 2025 to restructure the business, the group failed to overcome its cash flow problems.

The social cost is significant: out of 187 employees, only 45 have been kept on. The Arques and Sèvres sites are closing permanently, while the Cholet and Fougères sites will only be partially maintained, primarily for logistics functions.

The closure of the eight Kickers stores a few days before the court's decision illustrates a broader reality: the single-brand store model, particularly in the mid-market segment, is now under intense pressure.

Kickers: a strong brand, a weakened position

Founded in 1970, Kickers retains significant brand equity, particularly in the children's and casual segments. This brand recognition, however, has not been enough to offset structural market shifts.

Like many mid-market players, the brand found itself caught between two dynamics. On one hand, there is the aggressive pricing of ultra-fast fashion; on the other, the rise of premium brands that can justify higher prices through strong desirability.

Added to this is a profound transformation in distribution channels, marked by the rise of platforms and disintermediation. The result is a market position that has become difficult to sustain with a standalone retail model.

Chaussea: emergence of an integrated distributor

For Chaussea, this move is part of an ongoing strategy. Following the acquisitions of San Marina and Pataugas in 2023, the group is confirming its ambition to build an integrated brand portfolio.

With nearly 620 million euros in turnover in 2024 and a network of 650 points of sale, Chaussea has a decisive advantage: a capacity for massive and immediate distribution.

By owning its brands, the group is fundamentally changing. It is no longer just a distributor; it now manages the entire value chain, from product positioning and commercial strategy to pricing.

Towards a hybrid model: retail and integrated brands

This shift to an integrated model allows Chaussea to reduce its reliance on suppliers while improving its margins. The case of San Marina is telling: the brand was reintegrated as in-store corners rather than being relaunched through a standalone network.

This strategy could foreshadow the future for Kickers. By leveraging its existing network, Chaussea can relaunch the brand at a lower cost, while benefiting from established footfall in its out-of-town retail parks.

A clear industrial logic

The operation is based on a rigorous and selective approach. Chaussea is only taking over assets deemed strategic: the brand, part of the logistics infrastructure, and certain key expertise.

At the same time, the group is carrying out an immediate rationalisation by abandoning its most costly activities, notably the network of own-brand stores.

This strategy also paves the way for increased business-to-business (B2B) development. By relying on external partners, Kickers can continue to exist beyond the Chaussea network without requiring heavy investment.

A major challenge remains: preserving brand value

Distributing Kickers on a large scale is an obvious volume driver. This mass-market approach, however, carries the risk of gradual commoditisation. To succeed, Chaussea will need to find the right balance between accessibility and desirability.

This will require modernising collections, clarifying the brand's positioning, and maintaining a strong identity — an essential condition for transforming a heritage asset into a sustainable growth engine.

Exhaustion of the mid-market single-brand retail model

The Kickers episode is not an isolated case, but a symptom of a brutal reconfiguration of market balances. We are witnessing a phase of accelerated consolidation where the strength of the balance sheet and logistical power now dictate the survival of heritage assets.

In this new paradigm, business models are becoming hybrid. The distributor no longer simply rents shelf space to third parties; it is transforming into a brand operator capable of managing the entire value chain, from design to the last mile. Conversely, the physical store network model dedicated to a single mid-market brand is proving to be structurally unprofitable. Without a radical value proposition or a highly segmented customer experience, these networks are collapsing under the weight of fixed costs, such as rent and payroll, which current margins can no longer cover.

Towards the rise of the integrated 'brand-retailer' model

The operation led by Chaussea foreshadows what could become the industry standard: forced verticalisation. For out-of-town retailers, the challenge is to saturate their store portfolio with brands that have strong internal recognition, thereby eliminating intermediaries and licensing fees.

This 'platformisation' strategy for the point-of-sale allows each store to be transformed into a multidimensional hub capable of absorbing heritage labels like Kickers, San Marina, or Pataugas, without bearing their specific property risks. This trend towards concentration highlights an inescapable reality for 2026: a brand's longevity no longer depends solely on its desirability, but on its backing by a massive and optimised distribution infrastructure.