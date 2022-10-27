Kidly launches partnership with Next

Online kidswear label Kidly has joined the Next platform via a new partnership that will see a curated edit of its own products sold on the British retailer’s site.

The agreement marks the first time Kidly’s Label collection will be made available to customers outside of the brand’s own channels.

Selected products from the range will be available to purchase through Next’s UK and international online platforms.

The offer will include Kidly Label’s autumn/winter 2022 line, which covers daywear, sleepwear, footwear and outerwear.

In a release, Kidly noted that the new partnership will increase brand awareness further across its target market, deliver international sales and access new international markets.

Commenting on the deal, Kidly CEO and founder, James Hart, said: “This partnership represents an exciting next step in the growth of Kidly Label.

“This is the first time our products are available outside the Kidly ecosystem and we are thrilled to be partnering with one of the UK’s best-loved retailers.

“We’ve worked closely with the Next team to deliver a collection that will add our design-led and sustainable products to their already impressive kids’ range and we look forward to seeing the reaction from Next customers.”