Kidpik to go public

Subscription-based children’s wear e-commerce company Kidpik Corp. is going public. The New York-based company announced the pricing of their IPO last night at 8 dollars and 50 cents per share for aggregate gross proceedings of 18 million dollars. Trading will begin today on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Kidpik has granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 317,647 shares of common stock in the interest of covering over-allotments at the public offering price. Kidpik will trade under the ticker symbol PIK. The offer has a planned closing of November 15 subject to customary closing conditions.

Kidpik’s business model is essentially a clothing box for kids. The company creates mix-and-match outfit boxes for kids sent over every six to 12 weeks that are personalized by their in-house stylists. Kidpik also sells individual pieces through their website.