Kiehl’s launches first-ever intimate care line

Skincare, bodycare and haircare brand Kiehl’s, part of the L’Oréal group, has launched its first-ever intimate care products, as it looks to break down barriers of talking about pubic areas and target the “open-minded” Gen Z consumer.

The new Kiehl’s Personals collection launches with two new dermatologist and gynaecologist-tested products - the Over & Under Cream-to-Powder Deodorant and Ingrown Hair & Tone-Correcting Intimate Drops, which have been formulated for all skin types, all skin tones, and all genders.

Specially formulated for intimate areas, the cream-to-powder deodorant, priced at 29 US dollars, offers 96-hour odour control featuring a gentle acid blend. The formula is a lightweight, silky texture that is safe for even the most intimate areas, including underarms, chest, and pubic areas to help minimise discomfort due to friction.

The intimate drops, priced at 39 US dollars, have a bi-phase formula, activated by “one powerful shake,” featuring a gentle blend of AHA’s for improved ingrown hair conditions, astaxanthin and jojoba oil to help soothe and reinforce the skin’s protective barrier.

The new category will also feature as part of Kiehl’s launch on TikTok Shop, as part of the brand’s strategy is to curate a social-first assortment including viral favourites like its Ultra Facial Cream, Rare Earth Mask, Avocado Eye and Liquid Pimple patch.

The intimate products will also be sold direct-to-consumer from Kiehl's website and in-store as well as through Ulta.com and in Ulta stores nationwide, with additional retailer rollout later in the year.