Kinnevik names Anna Stenberg as Chief People and Platform Officer

Kinnevik AB has appointed Anna Stenberg as Chief People and Platform Officer (CPO), a new role in the Kinnevik management team. The company said in a statement that Stenberg is the founding partner of Women Executive Search and started her career in the Kinnevik group holding several management positions at Modern Times Group.

Commenting on Stenberg’s appointment, Georgi Ganev, Kinnevik’s CEO, said: “Kinnevik’s number one asset is our people, within Kinnevik and in our companies. With Anna’s recent background as a successful entrepreneur and investor, and having started her career within our group, Anna knows Kinnevik and our culture and she will be a great support in maximizing the value of our unique platform, supporting us in building strong and effective, market leading, sustainable companies”.

As CPO, the company added, Stenberg will focus on maximizing the value of Kinnevik’s investment eco-system and platform, working closely with the Kinnevik team as well as our portfolio companies. She will support Kinnevik in being a progressive partner to its public and private portfolio companies in their effort to drive performance through key areas such as board and top management composition, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, and organizational design.

“I share Kinnevik’s belief in the power of disruptive technology to deliver both shareholder and social value. To me, this is a perfect combination, and I look forward to working with Georgi and his team as Chief People and Platform Officer,” added Stenberg.

Picture:Kinnevik image gallery