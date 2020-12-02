Kinnevik names Natalie Tydeman as Senior Investment Director

Kinnevik AB has announced that Natalie Tydeman will join Kinnevik in January 2021 as Senior Investment Director and member of the management team. The company said in a statement that Tydeman has a successful track record in private equity investing with a focus on fast-growing technology companies within entertainment, education, and health/wellness, extensive senior executive experience in tech/media companies and a deep expertise in new business launches and deployment of new technologies.

Commenting on Tydeman’s appointment, Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik said: “With her long experience in tech-focused investing as well as her operational experience in the media sector, Natalie will be a great addition to our investment team where she will primarily focus on growth investments in Europe.”

The company added that Tydeman is also a seasoned board member and current board positions include Stockholm listed Nordic Entertainment Group and Modern Times Group.

“Kinnevik combines a highly successful mission driven investment strategy with a strong focus on sustainable business building. From my board positions in NENT and MTG I have had the opportunity to get to know the culture and entrepreneurial spirit that permeates the companies in the Kinnevik family, and I am thrilled to be joining the Kinnevik team,” added Tydeman.