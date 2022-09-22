Kinnevik names Samuel Sjöström as the company's new chief financial officer

Kinnevik AB has announced that Erika Söderberg Johnson will leave her role as chief financial officer effective October 31 but remain a senior advisor to the company.

The company has appointed Samuel Sjöström as the new chief financial officer effective from 1 November 2022.

Commenting on Sjöström appointment as CFO, Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik said: “Samuel’s strategic mindset, combined with a deep understanding of Kinnevik’s portfolio, financial framework and market environment makes him the ideal CFO as we continue to transform Kinnevik into a leading European growth investor. I look forward to our continued cooperation in Erika Söderberg Johnson’s role as senior advisor.”

The company said in a statement that Sjöström has worked across all Kinnevik’s functions and teams since joining the company in 2013. Most recently he served as chief strategy officer, focusing on the continued development, implementation and monitoring of Kinnevik’s corporate strategy.

The company added that Sjöström has also been instrumental in developing the finance and valuation framework that underpins Kinnevik’s financial reporting and provides relevant and transparent financial information to key Kinnevik stakeholders.

“Having joined Kinnevik some nine years ago and played a small part in creating the Kinnevik of today, I am honoured by the opportunity to continue to serve the team, our investee companies and our shareholders in this new role,” added Sjöström.

He holds a BSc in Business & Economics from Stockholm School of Economics and an LLM from Stockholm University.