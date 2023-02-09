Klarna partners with Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media on global campaign

Payment service provider Klarna has unveiled a new global campaign featuring Paris Hilton as part of a collaboration with the star’s media company, 11:11 Media.

In the campaign, Hilton can be seen in a series of films engaging with Klarna’s payment services and shopping app, reciting the catchphrase ‘That’s Smoooth’.

For part of the films, Hilton is joined by Klarna ambassador and social media influencer Bretman Rock, building on the duo’s relationship.

Klarna said that it hoped the campaign would draw attention to, not just its flexible payment options, but also other features it provides that aim to make shopping experiences more efficient.

Running alongside the films, the firm will also host a series of events, social content and collaborations that explore how these features contributed to the evolution of shopping, Klarna said in a release.

Speaking on the collaboration, David Sandström, chief marketing officer at Klarna, said: “Paris Hilton is a trailblazer across fashion, tech, and business - areas very familiar to Klarna.

“Her ability to stay ahead of trends, her shopping prowess and the fact that our customer has grown up with her, made Paris the perfect person to partner with for this campaign.”

The films and stills will launch globally on February 27, running through to March across Klarna, Hilton and 11:11 Media’s social platforms and digital channels.