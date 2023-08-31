Klarna posts increase in Q2 sales and GMV

Klarna, the global AI payment network and shopping assistant, increased GMV by 14 percent in the second quarter of this year, while the company’s revenue rose 17 percent to 5.5 billion Swedish krona and turnover from retailers increased by 23 percent.

Commenting on the trading update, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna said: "I am very proud that Klarna is back in the black in the first half of the year with a profitable month in the second quarter of this year. This puts us well ahead of the targets we set for later this year."

Klarna recently entered into a number of partnerships with various leading players, such as Airbnb, Boden, Deichmann, Selfridges, Juventus, AC Milan and Uniqlo.

The company continues to be successful in all markets in which it operates. In particular, its strong presence in the United States in recent years continued to generate gross profit.

The company said in a statement that as the first AI-powered bank in Europe, Klarna is advancing its mission to revolutionise retail banking by focusing on customer value rather than generating revenue from customers.