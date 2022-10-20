Klarna rolls out new app features, including price comparison search tool

Flexible payment provider Klarna has revealed a slew of new features on its app as it looks to continue building up its position as a shopping utility for customers and retailers.

Its new additions see the Klarna App move beyond payments and become a platform that aims to drive purchasing.

One of its new features includes a search tool that compares a product’s prices, delivery options and size availability across its growing portfolio of retail partners, showing both new and pre-loved items.

The company has also added shoppable videos to the app, through which shoppers can watch unboxings, tutorials and reviews, with the ability to purchase directly from the video.

Retailers can share existing social content and campaigns, or create shoppable content for Klarna to be featured in the curated content.

To power this offering, the company has further launched a new Creator Platform, which it said will enable retailers and creators to work together to automate elements such as outreach and partnerships to commissions.

Creators will be able to access retailers through the platform and recommend products to their social media followers via the app.

Klarna has further updated its CO2e tracker, which provides customers with insights into the impact of their purchases and displays the emissions for a wide range of items.

As part of this evolution, the company said it has expanded its Give One initiative with a new Donations feature, providing users with the possibility to donate to organisations that aim to protect the planet.