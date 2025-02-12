Klarna to expand merchant services with J.P. Morgan Payments

Klarna, the AI-powered global payments network and shopping assistant, is partnering with J.P. Morgan Payments to allow its ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) payment options available to businesses that rely on J.P. Morgan Payments for payment processing.

J.P. Morgan Payments is the world's largest merchant acquirer and processes more than 2 trillion US dollars in payment transactions annually, and the partnership will allow Klarna to expand its global presence.

The agreement will make Klarna’s payment methods, including interest-free BNPL and flexible financing options, available on the J.P. Morgan Payments’ Commerce Solutions Platform. The Klarna integration is expected to launch later this year.

David Sykes, chief commercial officer at Klarna, said in a statement: "This is a major milestone for Klarna. By collaborating with J.P. Morgan Payments, we’re bringing our payment solutions to even more businesses and fast-tracking our ambition to make Klarna payments available everywhere, for everything.

“Together with J.P. Morgan Payments, we’re giving shoppers the flexibility they want while helping businesses grow faster."

Klarna will also join the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, which brings together J.P. Morgan Payments’ extensive suite of payment solutions and its third-party relationships to help clients build, implement, expand and optimise payment strategies based on their business needs.