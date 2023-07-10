KMD Brands announces CFO departure

KMD Brands, formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings, has announced that its chief financial officer Chris Kinraid has given his notice of resignation, with effect from December 2023.

The outerwear group, which owns Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz, said that Kinraid was to become chief executive officer for another New Zealand Exchange-listed company.

Kinraid, who has been with the company for nine years, said in a release: “I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside a great team that’s transformed the business into the group of global brands it is today.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, and I leave the Group in a strong position to take advantage of the many global growth opportunities.

“I look forward to seeing the momentum continue. I would like to personally thank Michael Daly for his support and guidance over the past three years.”

In addition to Kinraid’s statement, Daly, KMD’s group CEO and managing director, thanked Kinraid for his role in the growth of the Kathmandu brand and with the acquisitions of Oboz and Rip Curl.

Until his departure date at the end of the year, Kinraid will continue as group CFO while the process to find his replacement has commenced immediately.