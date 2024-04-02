KnitWell Group’s Talbots expands into Mexico

Apparel brand Talbots is expanding beyond the US and Canada for the first time as it enters Mexico through a new agreement with the country’s department store, Liverpool.

Via the deal, Liverpool is set to open 10 Talbots shop-in-shop locations within its own stores in and around Mexico City this month.

Each space will house a curated selection of Talbots garments for the Mexican customer, including dresses and sportswear pieces.

In a release, Deirdre FitzGerald, president of international for Talbots’ parent company KnitWell Group, said: “The KnitWell Group has widely known brands with incredibly loyal customers that generate strong results.

“We know there is an even greater runway for growth by expanding our reach internationally and our partnership with Liverpool is an important first step.

“Mexico is a very influential market that knows the Talbots brand well and we are grateful to have Liverpool, a best-in-class organisation and business partner, to navigate this new opportunity.”

In her own statement, commercial buying director for Liverpool, Daniela Hernandez, said the retailer was thrilled to exclusively bring Talbots to Mexico.

She added: “For more than 175 years, we have been committed to providing our customers with exceptional products and experiences. Talbots has a long history of doing the same and we cannot wait to bring the Talbots brand to life for our customers in our stores.”