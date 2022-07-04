Knox Lane makes strategic investment in cosmetics manufacturer Elevation Labs

Investment firm Knox Lane has announced it has entered into an agreement to invest in Elevation Labs, a company centred around the formulation and manufacturing of premium beauty products.

“Consumers are increasingly passionate about the ingredients going into their products, and Elevation Labs has distinguished itself as a partner of choice for some of the world’s most prominent and sustainable clean label brands,” said Knox Lane principal, David Coghlan.

Through the partnership, Elevation Labs hopes to grow its capacity, capabilities and team to support both existing and new brand partners. Additionally, it hopes to build on its growth through strategic acquisitions that it said will complement its existing footprint and capabilities.

In a release, the CEO of Elevation, Michael Hughes, said the company was excited to partner with Knox Lane to implement its strategy, noting the firm’s experience within the consumer products sector.

Hughes added: “We look forward to leveraging their team’s industry expertise and operational insights to unlock value for our business, employees and importantly, our valued customers – all while fulfilling our mission to create phenomenal customer experiences every day.”