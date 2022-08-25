Kohl’s launches new own brand celebrating diversity

US retail giant Kohl’s has revealed a new sub-brand of its private label flagship brand, Sonoma Goods for Life, which will offer products that celebrate diversity and inclusion.

For its kick off, ‘Sonoma Community’ will launch with a line dedicated to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring apparel and products that highlight Hispanic and Latino culture and traditions.

The new brand will build on the work of Kohl’s Diversity Design Council (DDC), a group of associates who look to create authenticity in the retailer’s products by sharing their cultures and experiences.

Throughout the year, Sonoma Community will offer seven collections reflecting different cultures, including Lunar New Year, Black History Month and Women’s History Month, with artwork created by either the DDC or external guest artists.

In a release, Kohl’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Michelle Banks, said: “As a national company with a presence all over the country, it’s imperative that we are able to offer apparel and products that accurately and authentically represent and celebrate the different customers that we served, and associates that work at Kohl’s.

“The debut of Sonoma Community is the next step on Kohl’s DEI journey, and through these collections, we are excited to more purposefully deliver offerings that help our customers and associates see themselves reflected and represented in our brands.”