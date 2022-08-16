Kohl’s promotes Christie Raymond to chief marketing officer

Kohl's has appointed Christie Raymond as the company’s chief marketing officer, reporting directly to CEO Michelle Gass.

Raymond, the company said, joined Kohl's in 2017 as senior vice president, media and personalization, and was promoted to executive vice president, customer engagement, analytics & insights in June 2020. She has been acting as the interim chief marketing officer since May 2022.

"I'm thrilled to have Christie step into the role of chief marketing officer for Kohl's. She joined Kohl's several years ago bringing her tremendous experience and customer-driven leadership approach to the marketing organisation," said Gass in a statement.

Raymond will lead the marketing organisation including the company’s overall marketing strategy, brand and creative, media, loyalty, customer analytics, corporate communications, and Kohl’s philanthropic efforts.

The company added that to support the company's strategy to be the retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle, she will drive customer engagement, leverage our leadership in loyalty, accelerate customer traffic, scale Kohl’s media network, and continue to build the Kohl's brand.

Prior to Kohl’s, Christie held progressive roles at The Walt Disney Company. She has more than 20 years of marketing, retail industry and leadership experience.