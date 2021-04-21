Kontoor Brands appoints executive vice president of global supply chain

Wrangler and Lee Jeans owner Kontoor Brands has named Karen Smith as its executive vice president of supply chain, effective May 1.

In her new role, Smith will be responsible for all aspects of supply chain management including global operations, global manufacturing and sourcing, product quality and stewardship, distribution and logistics and master data governance.

She will also have responsibility for all components of the company’s supply chain strategy, including trade-related functions and operations.

Smith currently serves as vice president of global supply chain operations, a role she assumed after Kontoor’s 2019 spinoff from VF Corporation. At VF she held a number of positions including vice president of supply chain for jeanswear, sportswear and Timberland, and vice president of global supply chain operations for Timberland.

Prior to VF, she spent nine years at Jockey International, most recently as vice president of operations.

Smith succeeds Randy Fortenberry, who will retire at the end of April after more than 30 years of serving VF and Kontoor’s supply chain organizations.

“Karen brings extensive experience across all aspects of responsible and efficient supply chain management,” said Kontoor president and CEO Scott Baxter in a statement. “More importantly, she’s a proven leader with a talent for building and motivating teams along with a deep commitment to Kontoor’s culture. She’s a perfect fit for this critical role.”