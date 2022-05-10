Kontoor Brands names Mame Annan-Brown new global head of ESG

Fashion conglomerate Kontoor Brands has announced the appointment of Mame Annan Brown as its new global head of environmental, social and governance (ESG), effective immediately.

Annan-Brown, who boasts two decades of experience in the area, will lead the implementation of the Wrangler-owner’s global ESG efforts, overseeing strategy, integration, reporting and engagement throughout the company. Next to this, Annan-Brown will also represent the group as a participant for organisations promoting ESG issues throughout business, as well as leading Kontoor’s ESG Council.

The company said the council will ensure a consistent integration of related strategies throughout the group, with the establishment of a framework and roadmap outlining priorities, policies and practices to be applied to the strategy.

Annan-Brown will continue to oversee global communications and public affairs, with this new role coming as an expansion of this position.

In a release, Scott Baxter, the group’s president, CEO and chair of the board, said: “ESG is central to our mission and continued success as a responsible and sustainable organisation.”

He continued: “We’re delighted to appoint someone of Mame’s calibre and experience to work with our teams to further integrate ESG at Kontoor. Her demonstrated leadership and passion for these critical issues make her an outstanding fit for this role.”