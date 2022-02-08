Kontoor Brands welcomes Ashley Goldsmith to board of directors

Apparel conglomerate Kontoor Brands has announced the appointment of Ashley Goldsmith to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Goldsmith, executive vice president and chief people officer of Workday, will serve on the board’s Talent and Compensation and Nominating and Governance committees.

Kontoor Brands, which operates the likes of Wrangler and Lee, gains Goldsmith’s 26 years of experience in leadership and executive roles, during which she has worked for a variety of businesses such as Polycom and The Home Depot.

The company’s president, chief executive officer and chair of the board, Scott Baxter, said in a statement: “Ashley is a seasoned HR leader with a passion for developing top talent and cultivating value-led, performance-driven organisations.”

He added: “As Kontoor enters its next phase of growth, her perspectives and experiences with global organisations and deep knowledge of building winning employee value propositions will be excellent assets to Kontoor and our board.”