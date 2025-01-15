Kurt Geiger holiday trading boosted by North America

British footwear and accessories retailer Kurt Geiger has reported record trading over the festive period and “booming growth” in North America, where strong H1 figures show high double-digit US growth boosted by the opening of stores in the US and Mexico.

With the help of celebrity fans, including Kylie Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna and Paris Hilton, Kurt Geiger states that North America is its fastest-growing and largest market. From 2018 until now, gross sales have grown 100-fold, from 2.5 million to 250 million pounds / 3.1 million to 318 million US dollars.

The London-based footwear and accessories brand also believes its success is due to offering an “accessible British spark,” as its products offer bold styling without breaking the bank. The brand's most in-demand handbag is the Kensington, which starts at 169 pounds / 195 US dollars.

Kurt Geiger holiday campaign Credits: Kurt Geiger

Neil Clifford, chief executive of Kurt Geiger, said in a statement: “We’re going big in North America. Seeing our growth in the region, we believe our creative and social spirit and our statement-making styles aren’t just for Londonphiles. We love the idea of Kurt Geiger being a worldwide conduit of London’s pop culture scene.”

Following the brand’s announcement in August 2024 reporting profit increases up 25 percent to 40 million pounds / 50 million US dollars for the full year 2023, new figures released today, January 15, shows that growth in the first half of 2024 has outpaced expectations, accelerating at substantial speed.

North America is Kurt Geiger’s fastest-growing and largest market

In the US alone, where Kurt Geiger is located in retailers such as Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, and Dillards, sales surged by 58.7 percent to exceed 110 million pounds / 134 million US dollars from February to September, with its e-commerce and wholesale businesses growing by 94.4 percent and 50.9 percent respectively during the same period.

Kurt Geiger holiday campaign Credits: Kurt Geiger

This was boosted further during the holiday season, with December 2024 delivering 17 percent growth in direct-to-consumer DTC - becoming by and far the most profitable month in the brand’s 62-year history. This recording-breaking festive season was credited to a 54 percent growth in handbag sales.

Growth in North America is being boosted with the start of Kurt Geiger’s retail expansion with the brand having five new brick-and-mortar locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, in the US and in Mexico City and Queretaro in Mexico.

These new stores follow four pre-existing boutiques in Mexico and the opening of Kurt Geiger’s Orlando outpost in the Mall at Millenia, which had its ribbon-cutting in early 2024 and is already trading 25 percent ahead of the brand’s most ambitious projections.

Kurt Geiger holiday campaign Credits: Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger opening new stores in Miami, Houston and New York in 2025

With growth in recent years in the region, Kurt Geiger has plans for five new locations in North America for early 2025, including Miami, Houston and New York, with 50 planned for the region in total. Each store will carry the brand’s full range of shoes, bags and additional accessories, such as jewellery and sunglasses.

Kurt Geiger, Oxford Street, London flagship store Credits: Kurt Geiger / Hufton+Crow

These new stores and any others moving forward will showcase Kurt Geiger’s design concept from its 3,000 square-foot Oxford Street flagship store in London, which opened in September 2023. The retail concept envisioned by the brand’s chief creative officer Rebecca Farrar-Hockley features rainbow-hued glass arranged in diamond or lattice-like grids, along with illuminated antique brass shelving, eccentrically fringed elements and a quintessential English floral print, leaning into Kurt Geiger’s “penchant for creativity,” and its irreverent London spirit.

Farrar-Hockley, added: “Our designs aim to bring a sense of joy, individuality, and accessibility to our customers, which has truly resonated here in the Americas.

“From our statement heels to the iconic Kensington bag, each product is crafted to empower with confidence and creativity. This region’s embrace of our bold, London-inspired style speaks to the universal appeal of vibrant, expressive fashion, and we’re thrilled to see Kurt Geiger become a part of everyday wardrobes across North America and beyond.”

Kurt Geiger, owned by London-based private equity firm Cinven since 2015, includes brands for women, men and children - Kurt Geiger London, KG Kurt Geiger, Carvela and Shoeaholics.com. The company has more than 60 stores, a global e-commerce website and a growing customer base across North America, Europe, the Middle East, China, and Australia.