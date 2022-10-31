Kurt Geiger reports FY turnover, profit growth

Luxury footwear and accessories retailer Kurt Geiger has reported a 21.9 percent increase in turnover in the year to January 29.

The British company made a turnover of 234.3 million pounds, up from 192.3 million pounds a year earlier.

This came despite the business continuing to be “significantly impacted by the global Covid-19 pandemic” during the period, according to filings at Companies House.

Kurt Geiger said it delivered strong growth within its own branded business both domestically and even more so internationally across the US and Europe.

But it said this growth was partially offset by Covid related disruptions including the closure of physical stores for the majority of the first quarter, as well as restrictions in the final quarter linked to the Omicron variant.

On a brighter note, it said the business is moving “with the excellent momentum built during the year” since restrictions ended.

EBITDA for the year increased to 19.6 million pounds from 7.4 million pounds a year earlier.

The company swung to an operating profit of 2.9 million pounds from a loss of 22.8 million pounds a year earlier.