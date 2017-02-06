Kyrgyzstan: new Tekstil Trans factory to boost textile sector

Kyrgyz sock and hosiery manufacturer Tekstil Trans has opened a new, 9.5 million US dollar textile factory in the country's northern Chui province on February 1. The investment into this fabrics-producing factory will support the increasing growth of the Kyrgyz sewing industry and lower the country's dependence on imported textile products.

The total cost of the project is 9.5 million US dollars, of which the bulk of 7.5 million US dollars was provided by the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. Kyrgyzstan’s prime minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the opening ceremony that the new textile factory would reduce Kyrgyzstan’s dependence on the import of textile products, especially fabrics, which would reduce the production costs of the domestic sewing industry, according to Yarns and Fibres.

This will be beneficial when competing with textile products from other countries on the world market, especially in view of the current high demand of Kyrgyz textile products and the country's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union. Jeenbekov also emphasized that the light industry is among Kyrgyzstan’s priority sectors of economy.

The factory is equipped with the latest technology and uses high-quality raw materials from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and China. Tekstil Trans general director Almazbek Abdrayev confirmed that the new factory, which will create 150 jobs, has worked in pilot mode since November 2016. At the initial stage, the factory will produce 9-10 tons of ready products per day or 225 tons per month and will further increase its production capacity to up to 30 tons per day.

The Central Asian country has a long trading tradition given its prime location along the Silk Road, the ancient trade route between China and the Mediterranean. After gold, fruits and vegetables, garments are the third largest export group, especially woollens, men's and women's suits and shirts, sweaters, pullovers, sweatshirts and t-shirts. Germany, Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the leading trade partners.

