L Brands announces leadership changes at Bath & Body Works

L Brands, Inc. has announced several key leadership appointments at Bath & Body Works. The company said in a statement that Julie Rosen has joined the business as President, and Deon Riley will join the business at the end of December as Chief Human Resources Officer. Both will report to Andrew Meslow, Chief Executive Officer, L Brands and Bath & Body Works.

In addition, Bath & Body Works also announced a number of internal promotions that were made recently. The company added that Chris Cramer has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer; Danielle Demko to Executive Vice President and General Manager of Bath & Body Works’ direct channel; George Arenschield has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Merchandise, Planning and Allocation; and Ron Ford has been named Executive Vice President and Head of Stores and Sales.

“These appointments and promotions will support the continued growth of Bath & Body Works,” said Meslow. “Julie is an experienced and talented merchant leader who will lead us in continuing to develop compelling products across all categories, and Deon is a well-rounded and experienced human resources professional who will elevate our efforts to cultivate a healthy and thriving company culture. These two high-caliber individuals are excellent additions to our executive leadership team.”

“I’ve worked closely with Chris, Danielle, George and Ron for the last 15 years, and their promotions reflect their contributions to the brand, and demonstrate the strength and tenure of our leadership team,” added Meslow.

Picture:L Brands media resources