L Brands announces quarterly dividend

L Brands, Inc. has declared its regular quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share payable on September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2019. The company said in a statement that this is its 179th consecutive quarterly dividend.

L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, Pink and Bath & Body Works, operates 2,920 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 650 franchised locations worldwide.

Picture:L Brands media centre