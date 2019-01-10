L Brands December net sales decline

L Brands, Inc. net sales were 2.477 billion dollars for the five weeks ended January 5, 2019, compared to 2.516 billion dollars for the five weeks ended Dec. 30, 2017. Comparable sales were flat for the five weeks period.

The company reported net sales of 12.457 billion dollars for the 48 weeks compared to 11.592 billion dollars for the same period ended December 30, 2017. Comparable sales increased 3 percent for the 48 weeks period.

The company expects to report adjusted fourth quarter earnings per share towards the higher end of its previous guidance of 1.90 dollars to 2.10 dollars, not including a preliminary estimated pretax charge, principally non-cash, related to the sale of La Senza of approximately 80 million dollars or 15 cents per share. The company closed on the previously announced sale of the La Senza business to an affiliate of Regent LP on January 6, 2019.

