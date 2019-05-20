L Brands declares quarterly dividend

L Brands, Inc. has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share payable on June 14, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2019. L Brands said, this the company’s 178th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Through Victoria’s Secret, Pink and Bath & Body Works, the company operates 2,943 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 650 franchised locations worldwide.

Picture:L Brands media assets