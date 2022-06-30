L Catterton to reportedly sell Ganni in potential 700 million dollar deal

Private equity firm L Catterton is reportedly set to sell its Danish fashion brand Ganni, in a deal that could potentially reach up to 700 million dollars.

The firm is said to have hired investment bank Lazard to run the sale process, according to a report by Reuters, which is already attracting a number of Chinese buyers.

A source of the media outlet said that non-binding bids are due by July 25.

While L Catterton could not be reached by Reuters, Ganni told the media agency that there was no sale that it could comment on.

L Catterton bought a majority stake in Ganni back in 2017, helping it to internationally expand since.

The popular cult brand, founded in 2000, has now established an international presence through owned stores, operating over 400 premium retailers and selling through varying digital channels.