L’Occitane invests in custom lingerie brand Lolo Paris

For its finalised first capital increase, custom-made lingerie label Lolo Paris has welcomed several investors including Obratori, L’Occitane Group’s seed fund.

The young brand, launched in 2019, is centred around a personalised approach to lingerie, with the new investments hoping to aid in the acceleration of its growth and the continued development of its product selection.

The company developed an algorithm allowing customers to select the ideal size among 57 bra sizes, creating products based on their personal measurements. Its innovative underwear aims at adapting to each individual’s own morphology.

The L’Occitane Group intends to support the development of the company through technological expertise and leaders from the Obratori fund.

“Lolo Paris is now a company ready to accelerate, it has designed a product well received by the market, the technological heart of the product is solid and innovative, and the business development plan is promising,” commented Delphine Oung, investment manager, in a statement. “We are convinced that Lolo Paris is able to meet the challenge of this growth.”