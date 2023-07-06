L’Occitane joins virtual store revolution with Emperia experience

French beauty brand L’Occitane has entered the digital world with the launch of a virtual store experience designed to transport its heritage and products into a new setting.

Created by virtual store developer Emperia, the platform exhibits an online retail environment that communicates the brand’s narrative beyond the physical world, in a bid to increase brand engagement, customer loyalty and e-commerce results.

The space itself draws inspiration from Provence, France, allowing users to explore areas reminiscent of the region via virtual bicycle or hot air balloon.

The brand and its key products, including in skincare, fragrance and body care, are also represented among the experience, for which videos, facts and interactive content can be viewed by users.

In a release, Olga Dogadkina, co-founder and CEO of Emperia, said: "L'Occitane has always taken a customer-first approach to their products and customer experience.

“The brand’s work with Emperia has resulted in this new virtual store which puts customers in control and at the centre of their journey; adding a new layer of personalisation and a dimension of interactivity to the online shopping experience, which immerses the shopper in the world of L'Occitane."