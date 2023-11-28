L’Officiel introduces Hong Kong publication

Fashion publication L’Officiel has unveiled a new digital platform for Hong Kong, with a print magazine for the region scheduled to come in early 2024.

The announcement was made by a number of subsidiaries under the umbrella of business conglomerate AMTD Group, which acquired L’Officiel in 2022 and has since set about expanding the magazine’s global presence.

Following the takeover, AMTD said that it has both strengthened the publication’s coverage of 31 countries and regions and “successfully transitioned its business” in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines to a direct ownership model.

Its launch in Hong Kong further complements the brand’s existing presence in the Chinese mainland and other countries surrounding the region, including Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.

In a release, global chairman of AMTD Group, L’Officiel and The Art Newspaper, Calvin Choi, said: “We strongly believe that fashion has the power to break the constraints of geography and language, connecting people through art and creativity.

“The launch of L’Officiel Hong Kong echoes the city’s willingness to become an international cultural hub. We have full confidence that L’Officiel Hong Kong will inherit the brand’s fashion legacy and bring new vitality into Hong Kong’s cultural industry development.”