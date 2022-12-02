L’Oréal appoints first chief transformation officer for North American business

L’Oréal USA has announced the appointment of Rahquel Purcell as the group’s first chief transformation officer for its North American business.

In the freshly created position, Purcell will lead the beauty giant’s new North America Transformation Office, which has set an “ambitious” transformation agenda to adapt and evolve the group’s operating models for the future.

This strategy will include core processes, methods of working, organisational design and business tools.

In a release, David Greenberg, L’Oréal USA’s CEO and president of North America, said: “As the largest subsidiary of L’Oréal Group, our ability to proactively respond to the changing landscape of the market is key in driving our continued growth and industry leadership.

“The development of the Transformation Office under Rahquel’s leadership is an opportunity to continuously drive an ambitious, strategic evolution of our business model across operations and functions, organisational design, core business tools and more.”

Prior to this role, Purcell served as the group’s chief operations officer, North America, where she worked at the forefront of the company’s efforts in responding to the pandemic.